First and Finest: How troopers caught the Texas kidnapping suspect

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut State Police have released body camera footage of the moments a Texas man was taken into custody by troopers on I-91 in Hartford Friday morning.

Cameron Snody, 18, is accused of kidnapping two juvenile girls, A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, from New Hampshire, driving them to New York, before he was spotted and taken into custody by Connecticut State Police.

Sunday morning on First and Finest we got a chance to speak to Brian Foley of the Department of Emergency Services and Protection about this case. He gave insight into what led up to this arrest.

“You’ve got a man in Texas, he meets two girls online, juveniles flys to New Hampshire, they end up stealing the parent's cars taking the girls out of state. The parents end up discovering that their car and girls are gone and contact local police, who called New Hampshire state police and get things running. They’re able to use technology I’m not in the business to let kidnappers know what kind of technology we’re using, but suffice to say the Connecticut State Police were able to use technology to track down the suspect to the area of I- 91 right here in Hartford,” said Foley.

In another clip sent from State police, you can see Snody standing in handcuffs at what appears to be Troop H in Hartford. Foley explains why trying to take a suspect into custody in these types of situations can be a delicate matter.

“Right there that’s when you’re trying to grab a suspect or criminal that has juveniles in the car, you don’t want to give them an opportunity to flee, you don’t want to give them an opportunity to hurt the juveniles or get in a car crash or hurt others,” said Foley.

Snoddy will be extradited back to New Hampshire to face several charges including kidnapping, he’s currently being held on half a $1 million bonds.

As for the two juveniles, Both young girls were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

