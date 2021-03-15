Flamethrower, AR15 rifle, handguns confiscated by Ansonia Police

Police say they arrested a man who allegedly fired several shots at two men. No one was injured but a car, shed, and garbage cans were struck by gunfire.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A man arrested in connection with a shooting led officers to recover multiple weapons including a flamethrower.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Melvin Burrough for his involvement in a shooting on Sixth Street.

The suspect was said to have gotten into a verbal argument with two other men and fired at them. No one was injured but a car, shed, and garbage cans were struck by gunfire.

Police say Burroughs is a felon and cannot own guns. Officers searched his home after getting a warrant and recovered three handguns, an AR15 rifle, a flamethrower, assorted ammo, and gun parts.

Burroughs has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree. Police say more charges are expected due to the weapons

