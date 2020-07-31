Florida man scams CT victim out of $400,000 through dating website

The scam was through the dating website OurTime, and police said it was one part of a larger criminal enterprise

TOLLAND COUNTY, Conn. — A Florida man is behind bars after State Police said he scammed a Connecticut woman out of over $400,000.

Detectives from the Eastern District Criminal Investigations Unit (out of Troop C in Tolland) began looking into the elaborate dating scam through the website OurTime back in January 2019.

OurTime is a dating website geared toward those 50 years old and up.

The victim told State Police that in the time between November 7, 2018, and December 26, 2018, she was tricked out of $437,800 by two men on the website by the names of Teddy Banas and Charles Zacks. The victim had sent several wire transfers from her account.

Police said through a lengthy investigation with the help of the US Secret Service, identified 32-year-old Kennard Banks from Boyton Beach, Florida as a suspect.

Police said it was only one part of an international criminal enterprise that specialized in cyber fraud, cyber scams, and money laundering operations.

This past February, police were granted an arrest warrant for Banks, charging him with Larceny in the 1st, Money Laundering in the 2nd, and Corrupt Organization and Racketeering Activity.

On June 11th, Banks was found at his home by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and was taken into custody as a Fugitive from Justice, pending extradition.

State Police traveled down to Florida on Thursday to get Banks and bring him back to Connecticut. Banks is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.