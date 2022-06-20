Deputies say the man was able to get away from the Windsor woman after she tried to kill him.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Connecticut was arrested after she attempted to stab and kill a man in the Florida Keys, deputies say.

A deputy with the sheriff's office reportedly saw 30-year-old Chelsea Bartley attempting to open an office front door before she was detained.

The deputy saw a chair blocking the door that Bartley was trying to open, and there were blood drops on the floor close to the doorway, the sheriff's office said.

The man, who was inside the room hiding from Bartley, told the deputy she got a hunting knife and jumped on him after they both had an argument.

Authorities say the man claimed Bartley threatened to stab and kill him, but he was able to push the woman away and lock himself inside the room before calling 911.