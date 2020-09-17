Florida man captured by US Marshals in Branford, CT

Officials say a warrant was issued out of Volusia County in Florida. charging the suspect with one count of count of Lewd or Lascivious acts with a 12-year-old girl

BRANFORD, Conn. — A man from Florida was taken into custody Wednesday morning by US Marshals after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office issued the warrant for the arrest of Maurice Lewis,33, on August 6. Lewis is being charged with one count of lewd or lascivious acts with a 12-year-old girl.

The US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force worked with the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in CT and tracked Lewis to Branford.

The US Marshals, New Haven Police Department, and the Connecticut State Police all worked together to arrest Lewis.