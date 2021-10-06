Man confesses to murdering wife-to-be and 'staging' her body, detectives say

As detectives questioned Michael Despres, they say he confessed to killing Bishop and then “staging” her body in the truck.

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of killing his 67-year-old fiancée, driving her body to a Walmart parking lot and leaving it inside his truck.

People who saw the woman inside the truck on Tuesday morning called 911. Sebastian police officers say they found the body of Jeanine Bishop and later questioned 56-year-old Michael Despres.

A news release says he made “cryptic” comments about Bishop’s whereabouts while speaking to officers.

As detectives questioned Despres, they say he confessed to killing Bishop and then “staging” her body in the truck.

He was booked into the Indian River County Jail on Tuesday and is facing a premeditated first-degree murder charge, the Associated Press reports.