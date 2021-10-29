Florida woman accused in death of stepchild found in Mansfield: State Police

According to Connecticut State Police, there was concern for Samarial Dubose's three children after her 12-year-old stepchild was found dead in her Florida home.

MANSFIELD, Conn — A Florida woman accused in the death of her 12-year-old stepchild was found in Mansfield, Conn. last weekend, and is set to be extradited back to Florida.

According to State Police, Palm Bay police in Florida asked Connecticut troopers to conduct a well-being check on 30-year-old Samarial Dubose and her kids, as there was concern for her and her kids' safety after her 12-year-old was found dead in her Florida home.

Troopers found Dubose and the kids in a home in Mansfield.

Troopers said Dubose's boyfriend was identified as a person of interest in the case. State Police believe the boyfriend drove Dubose and her three kids up to Connecticut before he turned around to go back down to Florida.

He's also in custody and facing charges.

Dubose has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report a death. Bond has been set to $500,000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.