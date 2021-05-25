Former Bridgeport police chief Armando Perez reports to federal prison

Armando Perez was convicted of defrauding the city of Bridgeport's police chief examination to make sure he would be selected for the position.

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Editor's Note: Video aired on October 5, 2020.

Former Bridgeport police chief Armando Perez reported to federal prison this week after he pled guilty to one count of fraud in October 2020.

Perez was sentenced in April to 12 months and one day in federal prison for participating in a scheme to defraud the city of Bridgeport by rigging the 2018 police chief examination in order to ensure he would be selected for the position.

Federal officials also said he made false statements to federal agents during the investigation.

Perez will be held at the Gilmer Federal Correctional Facility in Glenville, West Virginia. The prison is listed as a medium-security facility.

The city’s former acting personnel director, David Dunn, was also involved in the scheme. Both men had faced up to two years in prison under plea deals approved in October by a federal judge in Bridgeport.

Perez will also serve two years supervised release, a fine of $7,500, and restitution of $299,407.

Dunn was sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement.

