Former button factory in Cheshire becomes target of vandalism while new owners renovate into a cultural center

For the past five days, Nash and his team have had to dig up thousands of dollars, money did not expect to spend.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A historic landmark has frequently become the target for vandalism.

Extra money has been coughed up by the current owners just to try and catch these vandals red-handed.

"It is incredibly frustrating," said Corey Nash, property manager of Ball & Socket Arts.

Every time they step onto the property, they see new damage. From shattered windows and glass panels to the filtration system ripped apart and graffiti on the outside.

Piles of glass are all over the ground inside which has posed as a danger to workers.

This is not the first time the building has been vandalized - they were targeted fall of last year as well.

"They’ve gotten up on the rooftop and started to rip off some of the end caps that are on the roof. They throw them down. You name it. If they can throw it, rip it apart, that’s what’s been done," added Nash.

Nash believed it is a group of curious teens behind these repeated acts.

"Boredom, adventure, a story to tell," added Nash.

To Nash, this is personal. The building carried a lot of history - it was where buttons were manufactured in the 1800s for military uniforms, coats, and jackets.

He is hoping to transform this building into a retail and arts cultural center with restaurants, galleries, a museum and live music.

Since the incidents, there are plans to install more lighting and security cameras.

"If they really want to be on the property, and they really want to see what it’s all about, I’d rather they come to us, and we can find jobs for them to do. If they want to wreck something, we things that need to be wrecked on purpose," said Ron Bergamo Jr., Ball & Socket board member.

Phase one of renovations will begin in a couple of weeks. The owners have not yet decided when the project will be completed by but said there will be a groundbreaking ceremony this month.

