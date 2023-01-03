Former children's museum director sentenced for distributing child pornography

Robert Eckert was sentenced to 66 months in prison stemming from a 2020 investigation finding 1,837 images and 73 videos of child sex abuse.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A former children's museum director has been sentenced to 66 months in prison for distributing child pornography.

Robert Eckert, 56, of West Hartford, was sentenced on Tuesday in Bridgeport to those 66 months, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements in court, Eckert used multiple internet platforms, including MeWe and Kik, to solicit, receive and distribute images of child sexual abuse and to communicate with others about the distribution of child pornography. He used the online platforms on his phone, at his residence, and at the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester where he was employed as its executive director.

On June 12, 2020, investigators seized Eckert’s cell phone. The analysis found 1,837 image files and 73 videos depicting child sex abuse, including the abuse of prepubescent minors.

Eckert was arrested on April 8, 2021. On September 1, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

Eckert, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on February 15.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.