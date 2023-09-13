Former DCF aid arrested for inappropriate texts, photos exchanged with 15-year-old client: State police

The DCF aid used his work phone to text and exchange pictures with the teen last summer.

HARTFORD, Conn — A former state Dept. of Children and Families employee is accused of having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl while being assigned to her family's case as an aid, according to Connecticut State Police.

Eliezer Rijos, 40, of Watertown, turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning and was charged with risk of injury to a child and tampering with physical evidence.

Between July 2022 and September 2022, Rijos had a relationship with the 15-year-old girl, which involved them exchanging inappropriate text messages, pictures and videos, according to the arrest warrant. Rijos would use his work phone to send these messages, before eventually trying to initiate a conversation with the victim on his personal phone, the investigation revealed.

State police were asked to help Wolcott police with the investigation last month.

Rijos resigned last week after DCF showed him pictures of the text messages that the victim's uncle sent them, the arrest warrant said.

Rijos was held on a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.