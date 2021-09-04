Former Lutz Children's Museum executive director released on bond following child pornography indictment

In the indictment, it stated from September 2019 to May 2020, the suspect distributed child pornography.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The former executive director of the Lutz Children's Museum, Robert Eckert, 56, of Simbury was released by a judge in Friday's bond hearing.

Eckert was indicted on a child pornography charge earlier this month.

He pled not guilty in Thursday's virtual hearing and during Friday's bond hearing, the judge released him on a $100,000 bond and on certain conditions.

Eckert will have no access to the Internet at home. He must also restrict himself to his home unless he is leaving for work or religious purposes. He must give up his passport and is not allowed to travel out of Connecticut.

His wife, Cheryl Eckert agreed to be a third-party custodian in which is responsible for monitoring his behavior.

In the indictment, it stated from September 2019 to May 2020, Eckert distributed child pornography.

Federal investigators recovered images of a minor engaging in a sexually explicit behavior.

It is alleged Eckert used several online platforms to distribute these images and discussed with others about the distribution of child pornography.

Investigators added Eckert used his phone, at his home and at the Lutz Children's Museum to access the image.

The indictment went on to state Eckert's cell phone was seized from him in June of last year.

An attorney released a statement on behalf of the museum:

"The museum has cooperated with the federal investigation into Mr. Eckert and will continue to assist investigators as necessary and appropriate. To date, there is no evidence or allegations that any museum patrons or staff were impacted by Mr. Eckert's alleged actions."

If Eckert is convicted, he will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

He has been permanently terminated from the museum.

