Former Lutz's Children Museum director indicted on child pornography charge

According to the federal investigators, the suspect used online platforms - including at the museum - to distribute the images and talk with others.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The former executive director of the Lutz's Children Museum in Manchester has been charged with the alleged distribution of child pornography.

According to federal investigators, 56-year-old Robert Eckert, of Simsbury, was indicted earlier this month. On Thursday, during a virtual hearing, he pled not guilty.

The U.S. government alleged that Eckert used several online platforms to distribute images of child sexual abuse and to talk with others about the distribution of child pornography.

The government added Eckert used his phone, at his home, and at the museum to access the digital platforms.

If Eckert is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Eckert is scheduled to be in court on April 9.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.