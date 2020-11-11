Former Milford School vandalized

Police say the Saint Gabriel Elementary School, which has not been in operation since 2016, was vandalized. The suspects caused thousands of dollars in damages.

MILFORD, Connecticut — Police are investigating after a former school was vandalized.

The Milford Police Department said it has received numerous reports of burglaries and vandalism at the Saint Gabriel Elementary School on Tudor Road. The school has not been in operation since 2016 but is still used for small events.

The vandals have caused thousands of dollars in damages to the doors, windows, and property. Police are looking for a video and investigating leads.

Police say once the people involved are identified, they will face burglary and vandalism charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mitchell Warwick at 203-783-4730 or email mwarwick@milfordct.gov.