Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin files to appeal in George Floyd murder conviction

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin filed an appeal Thursday with the state appellate court after being convicted of murder in the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin proposed 14 issues in his appeal, including how the district court handled the motion to change the venue, the motion for a continuance and motions to sequester the jury throughout the trial. Chauvin also listed issues with the trial itself, including the addition of the third-degree murder charge and the court's failure to make an official record of the numerous sidebars throughout the trial.