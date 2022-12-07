Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K

Authorities said Tara Kewalis used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and transactions.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.

Kewalis pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a credit union officer or employee. The offense carries a maximum imprisonment of 30 years.

Skyline's offices are located in Waterbury. The credit union was founded in 1935. It was originally founded to serve employees of the Southern New England Telephone Company.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1. Kewalis is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

