x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Crime

Former Red Cross worker convicted of stealing $400,000 loses appeal

The state Appellate Court ruled Friday against Diane Williams, former finance director of the Red Cross’s Middletown chapter.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Connecticut — A court has rejected the appeal of a former American Red Cross official who was convicted of stealing more than $400,000 from the organization. 

The state Appellate Court ruled Friday against Diane Williams, former finance director of the Red Cross’s Middletown chapter. 

The East Hartford resident argued various rulings by a lower court judge were improper, including denial of her request to have several out-of-state witnesses testify at her trial.

Prosecutors say Williams stole nearly $410,000 from the Red Cross from 2006 to 2010 by inflating her paychecks. She was convicted of larceny and sentenced to eight years in prison. 

Related Articles