Former State Marshal charged with larceny, ethics violation

Karpovich was charged with larceny, and ethics code violations

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A former State Marshal has been charged with larceny after authorities say he held on to some of the money he was sent to collect for others.

The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney said Oxford resident and former Connecticut State Marshal used his position to provide monetary collection services to six complainants and keeping some or all of the money collected for his own financial gain in the amount of $12,331.34.



Peter E. Karpovich, 79, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with one count of Larceny in the Second Degree, and ethics code violation, prohibited activities. Larceny in the Second Degree is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment. Ethics code violation, prohibited acts, is a Class D felony, and punishable by up to five years' imprisonment.

Karpovich was arrested Wednesday by Connecticut State Police troopers, Troop A, Southbury. Karpovich is being held on a $15,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Thursday.

Connecticut state marshals are sworn peace officers. They serve and execute civil legal documents from courts or various state and federal agencies.

