Former Wallingford mariachi teacher sentenced for sexually abusing minors

According to court records, Adam Romo, 38, sexually abused two 15-year-old boys from December 2020 through August 2021 when he was an instructor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MERIDEN, Connecticut — Editors note: This video aired in March of 2022.

A former Wallingford mariachi instructor was sentenced on July 19 to twenty years in prison for sexually abusing minors.

Adam Romo, age 38, of Portland, was given 20 years in prison, suspended after eight years, and 10 years of probation on two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Romo was sentenced during a July 19 hearing in Meriden Superior Court after the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges on May 22.

According to court records, the defendant sexually abused two 15-year-old boys from December 2020 through August 2021 while working as a music teacher in Wallingford.

In addressing the defendant directly at sentencing, Judge Chaplin said the defendant’s actions robbed the victims of their innocence and destroyed families, individuals, and a community.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.