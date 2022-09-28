Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion, suspects dressed as Amazon delivery workers

Theodore Jordan and three other suspects have been arrested in this case.

MILFORD, Conn — A fourth arrest has been made in a Milford home invasion on January 10 in which the suspects dressed up as Amazon delivery workers.

Theodore Jordan, 27, was issued an arrest warrant by the Milford Police Department.

On January 10, a victim called the police to the home on Naugatuck Avenue after two armed suspects came to the home dressed in Amazon uniforms carrying a package, when the victim opened the door to take the delivery, the suspects forced their way into the home.

Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22.

It was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear arrests from other agencies.

Jordan was charged with home invasion, robbery in the first-degree assault in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, and failure to appear in the second degree.

Jordan was held on a $1,062,500 bond and appeared in Milford Superior Court on September 24.

Three other suspects have been arrested in relation to this incident including Dominique Jackson in May, and Shane Gordon in April.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.