FOX61 Exclusive: Carjacking victim describes encounter with thieves

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A Wethersfield man says his car was stolen early Wednesday morning while he was working delivering papers.

The incident happened on Fairway Drive in Wethersfield. The victim says he was approached by a car with three people inside.

He says a passenger hopped out of the car with his hand in his waistband, and threatened him, before driving off in his car.

"He's going to kill me, he's going to shoot me, he's going to do that if I tried to take my vehicle back," said the victim, who did not want to be identified. "I got a family to go home to. This is not worth my time or my car. Like, you can have it. I need to go home to my family," he said.

Police say the carjacking happened in a matter of seconds.

"He literally hops out for seconds at a time. Runs out, runs back and that's how quick it happens," said Lt. Donald Crabtree of the Wethersfield Police Dept.

Like many other communities around the state, Wethersfield has seen an uptick in similar crimes.

"Just like other towns we've had numerous car thefts, car break-ins, car-jackings still remain rare which is a good thing," said Lt. Crabtree.

The victim says, he does not want to see these incidents become the norm.

"Even if they walk around a daily basis and check people's doorknobs like they're doing all around this town that's still invasion of our privacy," said the victim.

He is calling for a change to legislation to stop these incidents from happening so frequently.

"Are we just going to let it keep happening? The police know, the people who are stealing the stuff and causing the issues in our town know, who's going to step in and hold somebody accountable? That's what I want, who's going to hold who accountable?" he said.

Wethersfield Police say they are asking people to be on the lookout for any suspicious cars or people in their neighborhoods and to contact police if they see anything out of the ordinary.

