FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Hamden store clerk says he was attacked by man he told to wear a mask

Abdur Sikder said the man was allegedly back in the store a few days after the attack - and stole a sandwich.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A convenience store clerk told FOX61 exclusively he still has headaches but feels like God was watching over him the night of March 28 at 11:30 p.m. while he was working at the US 1 Petrol gas station and convenience store.

"That guy every night come," said Abdur Sikder, speaking about the man that could be seen on surveillance footage punching him repeatedly

Sikder said the attack happened after he told the man he had to wear a mask in the store.

"I say no mask no come here and all customers complain," said Sikder, a 63-year-old man who has worked at the store for two years.

Customers complain, the clerk said, because the attacker allegedly lingers around the front door to the store, getting in the way of customers walking by him

"This problem is (this is) a business but he don’t care about anybody," Sikder said.

He said the man, who police have not yet been able to identify, threatened to kill him for confronting him about the mask and calling him out for trying to steal from the store.

"He so many times stealing," Sikder said. "After he hit me, after two days, again he came."

You read that correctly.

Just two days after using the clerk as a punching bag, the man was allegedly back in the store. So, the clerk called the police.

"He came and go there and take a sandwich, eight-to-10-piece, big sandwich and he tried to open the door and he cannot open," said Sikder, describing the man trying to escape without paying.

So, the man lifted a window in another part of that store, jumped out with the sandwiches, and took off before police officers arrived.

Prior to Hamden, he worked at a couple of different convenience stores in the Danbury area and says he is no stranger to confrontations, having been robbed roughly 20 times.

"People coming, show me gun and take my money," Sikder said.

The owner of the store called the clerk a very good, hard worker.

Hamden Police have created crime deterrent unit and have a beefed-up intelligence unit.

