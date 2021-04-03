FOX61 Exclusive: North Haven Family remembers loved one killed in head-on crash

A memorial constructed of a cross, flowers, and mementos mark the spot on Whitney Avenue near Buell Drive where the accident occurred.

HAMDEN, Conn — James McKenna,55, of North Haven was killed on New Year's Day when a car hit him head-on. Hamden Police have arrested Taya Petteway-Campbell, 22. She is facing a list of charges including manslaughter and driving under the influence.

A memorial constructed of a cross, flowers, and mementos mark the spot on Whitney Avenue near Buell Drive where the accident occurred. The memory of that day is still raw for the victim's family. They say Jim was a proud Army veteran who lived every day to the fullest.

"It’s just extremely difficult on a daily basis to reconcile that he’s not here anymore," said Jim's sister MaryEllen Hegarty.

Family members describe Jim as a man with a big heart. He filled it with love for his country, his community, and his family.

"He was a true family man in every sense of the word," said his sister Susan Johnson. "His family mattered the most to him."

Just before 3 am New Year's Day, McKenna was driving south down Whitney Avenue. He was just minutes from his home when police say a car driving north on Whitney crossed into his lane hitting his car head-on. The veteran of Desert Storm and retired Metro-North police officer was killed.

"We had to sadly tell our parents who are in their 80s and that was tough. A very tough thing to do," said Johnson.

Hamden Police arrested Petteway-Campbell for manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence, speeding, and failure to stay in the proper lane.

"I think it’s a tragedy just all the way around and nothing is going to bring Jim back," said Johnson.

Jim’s family says he was an adventurer, lived life to the fullest and loved to learn something new. He leaves behind a loving family and his beloved daughter Angelina, 14, who meant the world to him.

"When people tell you to value every day, value those you love and make sure you hug them, kiss them, and tell them you love them because there’s nothing more important," said Hegerty.

Petteway-Campbell was released after posting a $75,000 bond. She appeared in Meriden Superior court Wednesday.