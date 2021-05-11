Frozen bottles of water thrown from pickup truck: Shelton PD

Police say the bottles were thrown from a newer model Chevy Silverado

SHELTON, Conn. — Police are looking for suspects who threw frozen bottles of water out of a truck as it was driving.

Police posted on Facebook, saying, "The PD is aware of incidents involving a suspicious motor vehicle involved in criminal activity throwing frozen water bottles out of their moving motor vehicle. It appears to be a newer model Silver Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck (no registered owner information at this time)."

Shelton Police are currently looking for any information on the incident. Police are also requesting that residents report any similar activity to police so they can track the incidents.

Call Shelton Police Department at (203) 924-1544 or call 911 in case of an emergency.

