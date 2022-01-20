Ledyard man accused of murder extradited from Georgia

On Nov. 2, 2021, Holeman allegedly shot and killed Malik Nunn on Robin Lane in Ledyard.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A Ledyard man accused of murdering a man last year has been brought back in Connecticut, after authorities arrested him earlier this month in Georgia.

Ledyard Police extradited Steward Holeman, 34, back to Connecticut on Thursday and charged him with Murder, Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revolver, and Carrying a Pistol or Revolver Without a Permit.

Police traveled to Georgia earlier this week to take Holeman into custody, after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Jonesboro, GA on Jan. 5.

On Nov. 2, 2021, police say Holeman shot and killed Malik Nunn on Robin Lane in Ledyard.

Holeman was held on a $1.5 million bond and was ordered to appear in court on Friday.

---

---

