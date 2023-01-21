Fugitive wanted out of New York arrested at Middletown rest stop: Troopers

State police were notified of a person driving in the area with a car stolen out of New York.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man driving a car that was reported stolen was arrested at a Middletown rest area on Friday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to a rest area on Interstate 91 north in Middletown around 5:20 p.m. Friday after getting information on a suspect wanted in New York; he was driving in the area with a Buick LeSabre, which was reported stolen in New York, state police said.

State police found the Buick on arrival, and they said it matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

Troopers also found Zachary Yando, 40, from Tupper Lake, N.Y., who matched the description of the suspect. State police took him into custody, where he was processed as a fugitive from justice.

It is not clear when Yando will be extradited to New York.

In the meantime, Yando was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Monday.

