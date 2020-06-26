Garage filled with illegal fireworks found in Meriden

Police say the garage had about $5,000 worth of the fireworks.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A garage was found Friday filled with about $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

Police responded to a garage in the back of a home on Bunker Avenue. Officers in the area Thursday night, early Friday morning said they received numerous complaints of illegal fireworks being launched in the area. After an initial investigation, a search warrant was obtained by the police.

Inside of the garage was lined with numerous illegal fireworks. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and the fireworks were handed over to them to be destroyed. An arrest by Meriden Police has not to be made yet but anticipated.

Meriden is just one of many Connecticut cities and towns dealing with an uptick in illegal fireworks.

For weeks, numerous cities and towns have been trying to crack down on illegal fireworks including New Britain, Wethersfield, and Hartford.

The other day, the Hartford Police Department seized a huge number of illegal fireworks from a home on Albany Avenue.

Hartford has received 635 fireworks complaints in just five days. While only sparklers and fountains are legal in Connecticut, the illegal use of fireworks is skyrocketing according to city officials and residents.

The Hamden police department said it’s dealing with a vast increase in firework complaints- 63 over the past two months.

Stratford also released a public notice in anticipation of the Fourth of July warning violating fireworks laws can result in ticketing or an arrest.

Hartford has two dedicated tip lines for reporting the use of fireworks and when calling, officials urge residents to be as specific as possible regarding the location.