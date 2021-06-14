Georgia man arrested in Fairfield for road rage incident with firearm

Suspect was arrested with 2 pistols

Police arrested a Georgia man in connection with a road rage incident late Friday night on I-95.

Connecticut State Police said Dariel Pope, 23, of Warner Robbins, Georgia was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, risk of injury to a child, breach of peace, threatening, and storing a firearm where a minor could access it.

Police said they received a complaint from a driver on I-95 that a the driver of another car was waving a weapon. Police stopped the vehicle in the Fairfield rest area. Police found a 15 round Ruger.22 caliber pistol in Pope's pocket. They also found a Ruger 22 Charger pistol in the car's back seat with a 25 dual round magazine containing 23 and 16 rounds.

Pope was held on $50,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.