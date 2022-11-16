Georgia man pleads guilty to gun trafficking to Bridgeport-based gangs

Stephan Sanderson, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Georgia man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to trafficking firearms from Georgia and Alabama and providing them to people he had reason to know would commit felonies in Connecticut.

Stephan Sanderson, 24, also known as “Birdy” and “Beans," of Covington, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of crossing state lines with the intent to engage in the unlicensed dealing of firearms. The offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

According to court documents and statements, the FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, and Bridgeport Police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs in which the members were involved in illegal drug trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

Sanderson, who formerly lived in Bridgeport, obtained 25 firearms in Georgia and Alabama and distributed them from at least 2017 to his arrest on November 12, 2020.

his includes distributing illegal firearms to members of street gangs in Bridgeport. Some of the firearms trafficked were capable of firing multiple bullets with a single pull of a trigger.

Sanderson remains detained since his arrest.

