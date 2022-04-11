Over 100 firearms, thousands of ammunition rounds found in New Britain man's home: State police

A 3D printer along with nearby phones, computers and flash drives were also taken by state police.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man is facing dozens of firearm charges after state police seized over 100 weapons, many of them "ghost guns," and over 30,000 rounds of ammunition from his home. He was accused of making and selling different types of illegal firearms.

Troopers arrested Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, 34, on Tuesday after a 10-month investigation. He is a pistol permit holder and was found to be carrying a ghost gun pistol on him at the time of the arrest, state police said.

After the arrest, police searched several cars and his home. They took around 125 firearms along with components that made them fully automatic weapons. Police also found high-capacity magazines along with around 30,000-40,000 rounds of ammunition.

A 3D printer along with nearby phones, computers and flash drives were also taken by state police.

The Connecticut State Bomb Squad also responded to safely dispose of three homemade explosive devices found in the home.

Gerent-Mastrianni was charged with Firearms Trafficking, nine counts of Sale of an Assault Weapon, Possession of an Assault Weapon, nine counts of Illegal Transfer of a Long Gun,19 counts of Sale of Large Capacity Magazines, Possession of a Machine Gun; nine counts of Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, and nine counts of Illegal Transfer of a Manufactured Firearm without a Serial Number “Ghost Gun.” He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Many of the weapons taken were considered to be "ghost guns," which are privately-made guns without serial numbers. The Biden Administration announced finalized regulations in a crackdown on these weapons Monday.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

