Apartment unit in Glastonbury hit by multiple gunshots, no injuries reported: police

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who fired multiple gunshots at a condominium early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Cobbs Mill Lane, followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding off.

Police found a single residential unit within the multi-unit condo complex on Cobbs Mill Lane struck by multiple bullets fired by an unknown shooter who was standing within the complex.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with related home surveillance video is asked to contact Detective Hoover at 860-652-4284. Tips can also be left on our website at www.glastonburyct.gov/police.

