Judge doubles bond for suspect in Glastonbury stabbing

Police have charged Jason McCormick with the attempted murder of Bruce Bemer, who has been convicted of sex trafficking.

VERNON, Conn. — A man accused of a stabbing in Glastonbury was arraigned in Rockville Superior Court. A judge doubled 47-year-old Jason McCormick's bond to $1 million.

McCormick is charged with attempted murder, among other charges, for the incident on December 30th at 215 Sherwood Drive. Police say he stabbed a man multiple times.

Attorney Anthony Spinella confirmed the victim was Bruce Bemer, owner of the New-London Waterford Speedbowl, who was convicted of running a human trafficking ring. Bemer is currently free while he is appealing his case.

According to the arrest warrant, Bemer told police the attack was unprovoked, and that he believed McCormick was drunk when he walked in the room with two steak knives and, "just started swinging his arms back and forth with the knives in his hands while coming at me like a wild man."

The arrest warrant states that he was stabbed in the back, leg, chest, and shoulder, and had a broken femur. McCormick was found in the basement of the home with self-inflicted stab wounds.

According to the warrant, Glastonbury Police had responded to the home in 2017 when McCormick allegedly attacked Bemer's friend with a knife, an attack also described as unprovoked. McCormick is due back in court on January 21st.