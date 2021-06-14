5 arrested, including 2 juveniles, following attempted car break-ins in Glastonbury

Police said the suspects were driving a car stolen out of Tolland the day before

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Five teenagers are facing charges after police said they tried breaking into vehicles and led Glastonbury police on a chase.

The incident happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said they had received a number of reports stating that multiple suspects tried to enter vehicles at several homes in South Glastonbury. Some of the homes started were on Great Pond Road, Bluff Point, and Main Street.

Police said at least two of the callers reported seeing suspects open garages, trying to reportedly get at the vehicles inside.

Witnesses had described the suspect's vehicle as a gray BMW sedan, one that had been stolen out of Tolland on Saturday, police said.

When officers first arrived to the area, they were unable to find the suspect's vehicle. However officers on a later shift later around the BMW just after 4 p.m. driving on Dug Road in the opposite direction.

The officer who saw the car lost sight of it, but other officers responded trying to find it. The BMW was then spotted by another officer as it passed him driving north on Main Street.

Police said the BMW had just struck another vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Hopewell Road but fled the scene, driving erratically with a blown tire.

The BMW continued to drive onto the highway portion of Route 17 where it then rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to strike another vehicle, police said. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The BMW eventually became disabled and the five suspects fled from the car on foot into the Hubbard Street neighborhood.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in K9 units from multiple other police departments to try and find the suspects.

Around 4:30 p.m., an officer saw the five suspects walking out of the woods at Glastonbury High School. The suspects approached a black Honda sedan which was a Lyft driver the suspects requested to pick them up.

The driver of the Honda left the car and four of the five suspects then went into it, police said.

The suspects drove off in the Lyft driver's car but soon crashed it into a fence a short distance away.

From there, officers chased the suspects down on foot and arrested all five. Personal items that were stolen from a vehicle stolen from Wethersfield earlier in the day were found inside the BMW.

Three 18-year-olds and two juveniles were arrested:

Darrell Duncan, 18, of Hartford, was charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, risk of injury to a child, larceny 2nd degree, criminal trover 2nd degree, interfering/resisting arrest, reckless endangerment 2nd degree, burglary 3rd degree, conspiracy to commit burglary 3rd degree.

Darrell was held on a $130,000 bond.

Branden Duncan, 18, of Hartford was charged with larceny 2nd degree, larceny 6th degree, interfering/resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit burglary 3rd degree.

Branden was held on a $125,000 bond.

Christopher Collins, 18, of East Granby, was charged with larceny 2nd degree, interfering/resisting arrest, and conspiracy to commit burglary 3rd degree.

Collins was held on a $125,000 bond.

A 15-year-old male from Enfield was also arrested, charged with larceny 2nd degree. He was released on a summons to appear in juvenile court.

A 16-year-old male from Hartford was also charged with larceny 2nd degree and was also released on a summons to juvenile court.

Police said additional charges may be sought as A 16 year old male juvenile from Hartford was charged with Larceny 2nd Degree on a summons to juvenile court and released to a guardian. Additional charges may be sought pursuant to the investigation.

