Glastonbury PD warn of daytime car burglaries

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The Glastonbury Police Department is warning residents of daytime car thefts and burglaries.

The department said they had several incidents reported this week that involved attempted thefts and burglaries of vehicles.

They ask residents to remain vigilant in locking their vehicles when unattended as thieves are now operating in the daytime as well as during the night.