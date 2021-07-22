Glastonbury neighbors speak out about car thefts and other crimes involving juveniles

Glastonbury’s town manager said they’re seeing an uptick in stolen cars and thefts in vehicles. He said most of the time, the offenders are juveniles.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Neighbors are raising their voices over safety concerns in Glastonbury and across neighboring towns. A public meeting was hosted at Riverfront Community Center to discuss community concerns with juvenile crime in the Greater Hartford Area and work toward solutions.

Glastonbury’s town manager said they’re seeing an uptick in stolen cars and thefts in vehicles. He said most of the time, the offenders are juveniles.

“We’ve had four cars stolen on our little street, one of which the woman was bringing in groceries to her mother at five in the afternoon,” Glastonbury resident Audrey Yellen Quinlan said.

When it comes to cases involving juveniles, sometimes police have their hands tied. Locals are calling on the legislature to step in and take action.

“Now, we’re seeing a level of criminal activity that is becoming violent and we’re certainly becoming very concerned about that,” Kristin Bourbeau, the founder of Safe Streets Connecticut and Safe Streets Glastonbury said.

Just a few weeks ago in Glastonbury, police said a woman was shot at when she tried to scare away teens trying to break into her car. Also in Glastonbury, five people, including two juveniles, were arrested after attempted car break-ins and leading police on a chase involving a crash.

The concerns extend beyond Glastonbury. Earlier this week, police say a 16-year-old stole a car with a child inside from a West Hartford auto shop. The child was dropped off at a nearby business and has since been safely reunited with its parents.

Last month in New Britain, a jogger, 53-year-old Henryk Gudelski, was hit by a car and killed. Police arrested a 17-year-old who they say was a repeat offender, arrested 13 times in the last 3.5 years.

Thursday night, residents and leaders brought ideas to the table at the regional community meeting in Glastonbury.

“If he had some consequences and maybe was in a place that was safer for the community, Henryk might still be with us today,” Bourbeau said.

The examples of these tragedies are numerous but the solutions are a challenge when it comes to cases involving juveniles.

“A little bit more difficulty in detaining repeat offenders and it’s a difficulty in information sharing amongst police departments,” Chief Patrick Ridenhour with the CT Police Chief’s Association said.

Bourbeau said legislators need to take action.

“Certainly consequences for your actions are something that we need to get written into law or brought back into our legislative laws but support,” Bourbeau said. ”We have a multi-pronged approach: we’re interested in supporting our own community but also all communities. Really the goal is: why is this happening and how can we stop it.”

State Representative Jill Barry is suggesting increasing access to juvenile criminal data across police departments, transferring serious offenders to adult court and stricter consequences for repeat offenders. But speakers noted this may take time and willingness from more of the legislature to see change.

Chief Patrick Ridenhour noted the importance of striking a balance, saying “we certainly don’t want to ruin a juvenile's life going forward but there has to be some consequences. Just finding a way to make sure it fits what the offenses are.”

Glastonbury Police are taking steps to reduce auto thefts in town by forming a dedicated team for monitoring these types of crimes.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.