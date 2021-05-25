Glastonbury and Portland dealing with hate incidents

In Portland, a sign had to be removed and in Glastonbury, yearbooks are being recalled

PORTLAND, Connecticut — There is controversy in two neighboring communities after two separate incidents both referencing former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

A sign placed in front of Brownstone Intermediate School in Portland garnering a lot of attention. The sign was to protest the requirement of students wearing masks in school.

But it was the images of Portland’s superintendent and the chairwoman of the board of education that caused the controversy.

“They were targeted by having swastikas on their foreheads and a mustache like Adolf Hitler had,” said Susan Bransfield, Portland's First Selectwoman.

The sign was immediately taken down and now local and state leaders are condemning these acts.

“We believe in democracy and your ability your first amendment rights to protest. What we strongly condemn is your targeting of someone calling them a Nazi and depicting them as if they’re Adolf Hitler that’s totally wrong,” said Bransfield.

In the next town over at Glastonbury High School, they’re dealing with a controversy of their own.

The school administration asking students to return their yearbooks after an inappropriate quote was printed.

The high school confirmed a student used a false name to submit an inappropriate quote to the yearbook. It wasn’t caught until after the yearbooks went out to seniors.

The school didn’t say what the quote was but a student told FOX61 a quote from Hitler was put under the name of George Floyd.

Parents wondering how this could happen.

“I found out on Facebook, so I was shocked how come I didn’t find out through an email. Later on the emails went out. I think the kids that got them previously started talking in schools my son found out through a rumor,” said Sylena Edlund, a parent.

The school says they are now reviewing the process of how student quotes are submitted.

Police departments in both communities looking into these incidents.

