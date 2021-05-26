Grandmother charged in connection with 1-year-old's death in Danbury

Police say the grandmother has been charged with multiple counts of risk of injury to a minor and manslaughter in the first degree.

DANBURY, Conn — A grandmother has been charged with manslaughter in Danbury Wednesday in connection with the death of her 1-year-old grandson.

Police say officers responded to the untimely death of a 1-year-old. Officers determined the death was suspicious and began an investigation to find the cause or reason for his death.

The investigation found that 60-year-old Cora Brandon was complicit in his death, say police.

On Tuesday a warrant was issued for Brandon and she was arrested on Wednesday.

Brandon was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, five counts of risk of injury to minor-impairing moral, and possession of a controlled substance. She was held on a bond of $500,000.

