New DNA test links mother to 1986 baby killins in Greenwich

The baby was found strangled to death, police said. The boy's mother has now been linked to his death.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

GREENWICH, Conn. — Greenwich police have charged a Florida woman with murder in connection with the 1986 killing of a baby who was found dead in a garbage truck. 

Greenwich police said new DNA testing linked Janita Philips, of Lake Mary, Florida, to the crime scene and confirmed she was the boy's mother.

Philips turned herself in to Greenwich police Friday and was detained on $50,000 bail pending a court hearing. 

It's not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. 

The baby was found strangled. Police said Philips has admitted she was the boy's mother and caused his death.

