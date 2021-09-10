Lawyer: Killer of woman who was found in suitcase remorseful

Da Silva pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge in the 2019 killing of his ex-girlfriend, Valerie Reyes, who was found in a suitcase in Greenwich

A man who killed a New York woman whose body was found in a suitcase dumped in Connecticut is remorseful for what he did to her and the pain he inflicted on her family. That's according to new court documents filed Wednesday by lawyers for Javier Da Silva.

Da Silva pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge in the 2019 killing of his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, New York. Her body was found in a suitcase dumped in Greenwich.

A year after she was found, Greenwich police released a statement saying that Da Silva plead guilty to the charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

“Although justice has been served, we remain saddened by the loss of Valerie and sincerely hope that her family will find peace and a sense of closure to this tragedy,” said the press release.

Da Silva is facing 30 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 23.

