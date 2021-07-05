Groton man shot in leg, police arrest his wife

GROTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that involved a married couple.
Groton City Police arrived at a home on Eastwood Road at 9:47 pm Sunday after a woman called officials to report that she had shot her husband in the leg after an argument. The man was transported to Lawrence and Memorial hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound. The couple is not being identified due to the domestic violence nature of the case.
Police arrested the woman and charged her with the following:
- Assault of the 1st Degree
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment of the 1st Degree
- Disorderly Conduct
The woman was held on $150,000.
Groton Police say the firearm was recovered from the crime scene along with "numerous" firearms, high capacity magazines and ammunition.
