Groton police arrest man in connection to 2020 shooting

GROTON, Conn. — The Groton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place on October 4, 2020.

Raashid Cox was a suspect in the shooting of a 27-year-old man and was arrested on August 15, 2022, after he was located by the Department of Corrections Parole Division. He was remanded in custody.

Groton CID served Cox with the arrest warrant in New London Superior Court where he was to be arraigned.

On October 4, 2020, at around 4:08 a.m. the Groton Town Police patrol division responded to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for a shooting victim, a 27-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the arm.

The shooting occurred during an altercation at the Midnight Hookah Lounge at around 3:45 a.m, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital in a vehicle.

