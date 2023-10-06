x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Groton woman charged with assaulting 82-year-old at bus stop

The assault happened on September 27th; Catherine Hudak was arrested on Thursday.
Credit: FOX61
Groton Town Police Dept.

GROTON, Conn. — Police have charged a Groton woman with assaulting an elderly woman at a bus stop in September. 

Groton Town Police said they responded to a report of two women in a physical altercation at a bus stop on Plaza Court around 5:20 on Wednesday, September 27. On arrival, witnesses told police it was an unprovoked attack, and that the attacker fled the scene. Witnesses provided a description to the police. 

Police found the victim, an 82-year-old woman, sitting inside the bus stop vestibule with an extremely swollen and bruised face with a large, bloody laceration to her nose.  The victim also had visible lacerations on her hands, arms, and legs. The officer noted a large pool of blood located on the ground inside the bus stop vestibule.

The victim was transported by Groton Ambulance to L&M Hospital, New London for treatment.  The victim’s injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

Police say investigative work by both patrol and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) personnel led to a suspect identified as 53-year-old Catherine J. Hudak of Groton. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Related Articles

On Thursday, October 05, 2023, Groton Police Officers executed an arrest warrant for Hudak at her Bridge Street home. She was detained on a $75,000.00 cash or surety bond, and arraigned at New London Superior Court on Friday. 

She faces charges of Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Assault Second Degree – Elderly Victim,  Breach of Peace Second Degree, 53a-181.

The Groton Town Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident to call the department at 860-441-6712. 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Unsolved Northwest: Season 3

Before You Leave, Check This Out