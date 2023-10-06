Groton woman charged with assaulting 82-year-old at bus stop

The assault happened on September 27th; Catherine Hudak was arrested on Thursday.

GROTON, Conn. — Police have charged a Groton woman with assaulting an elderly woman at a bus stop in September.

Groton Town Police said they responded to a report of two women in a physical altercation at a bus stop on Plaza Court around 5:20 on Wednesday, September 27. On arrival, witnesses told police it was an unprovoked attack, and that the attacker fled the scene. Witnesses provided a description to the police.

Police found the victim, an 82-year-old woman, sitting inside the bus stop vestibule with an extremely swollen and bruised face with a large, bloody laceration to her nose. The victim also had visible lacerations on her hands, arms, and legs. The officer noted a large pool of blood located on the ground inside the bus stop vestibule.

The victim was transported by Groton Ambulance to L&M Hospital, New London for treatment. The victim’s injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

Police say investigative work by both patrol and Criminal Investigation Division (CID) personnel led to a suspect identified as 53-year-old Catherine J. Hudak of Groton.

On Thursday, October 05, 2023, Groton Police Officers executed an arrest warrant for Hudak at her Bridge Street home. She was detained on a $75,000.00 cash or surety bond, and arraigned at New London Superior Court on Friday.

She faces charges of Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Assault Second Degree – Elderly Victim, Breach of Peace Second Degree, 53a-181.

The Groton Town Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident to call the department at 860-441-6712.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.