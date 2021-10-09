'Brazen criminals' enter unlocked Guilford home, steal cars: police

Guilford police said on their Facebook page that the incident was an "unfortunate reality".

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are reminding residents that they are facing an "unfortunate reality" after three cars were stolen from the town Thursday morning, and trespassers entered an unlocked house.

On its Facebook page, Guilford police said residents at some homes had their cars locked, but one had unlocked entry points that allowed burglars to get into the home. The suspects went into the homes around 6 a.m. and took the keys to the locked cars as well as credit cards, small electronics, wallets, purses and checkbooks, according to police.

Police said the suspects also stole cars from Madison and Branford.

Guilford police said the suspects then drove to Naugatuck where they went on a "spending spree" with the stolen credit cards. The suspects eventually abandoned two out of the three cars they stole in Waterbury.

"This is an unfortunate reality we are facing," said Guilford police on Facebook. "Criminals don’t care about consequences or if they hurt anyone."

According to police, Waterbury officers managed to track down the cars and identified one of the suspects caught on camera.

Guilford police said the best defense is to lock cars and the doors and windows of houses.

They ask if anyone sees anything suspicious to call the police department.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.