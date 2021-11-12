Somers man pleads guilty to killing Vernon man walking dog in hit-and-run

Philip Holmes, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of misconduct with a car and evading responsibility, according to the Tolland State's Attorney.

VERNON, Conn. — A Somers man accused of fatally hitting a Vernon man with his car and fleeing the scene nearly one year ago entered a guilty plea in court this week.

Philip Holmes, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of misconduct with a car and evading responsibility, according to the Tolland State's Attorney.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Andrew Aggarwala, 44, of Vernon was walking his dog on Phoenix Street when Holmes' vehicle struck him. Holmes drove off and first responders later pronounced Aggarwala deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, Vernon police found small pieces of the suspect car and were able to match the evidence to a 2009-2014 Hyundai Sonata, according to court documents.

Investigators found Holmes driving in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata the next day and stopped him. They saw fresh damage that matched the small pieces of evidence and other incident-related damage.

Holmes told investigators that his car was damaged at work, but later said he was struggling with addiction and he thought it was a mailbox that he had hit the day before.

Aggarwala's dog, Ollie, went missing during the whole ordeal, but was found safe and uninjured days later near Bridgton Lane and was reunited with family.

Nearly one month after the incident, Vernon Town Council voted to spend up to $60,000 to buy new crossing lights in the Rails to Trails area.

Holmes will be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022, and faces 4-10 years in prison, with five years of probation to follow.

