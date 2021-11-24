Police seize 14 guns from convicted felon in Middletown

Police also found 34 boxes of ammunition and multiple high capacity magazines

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A man who police said is a convicted felon was arrested and more than a dozen guns along with boxes of ammunition and high capacity magazines were seized last week.

Matthew Springman, 49, of Middletown, is facing 14 counts of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of illegal possession of ammunition and one count of illegal possession of a high capacity magazine.

Springman was held on a $250,000 bond.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained for Springman's home in connection to an ongoing theft of firearms investigation, police said.

Springman was suspected of stealing firearms from another residence in Middletown and believed to be in possession of multiple high-powered rifles and numerous handguns.

Officers blocked off a part of Newfield Street in Middletown as the SWAT team approached the home. They made contact with Springman, who then exited the home and surrendered, police said.

Springman was initially taken into custody on two outstanding re-arrest warrants for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree, according to police.

A search of the house found six handguns, eight rifles, 34 boxes of assorted ammunition, and multiple high-capacity magazines, police said.

Springman is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

