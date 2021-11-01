Hamden man charged with attempted murder after Middletown home invasion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing multiple charges after a shooting and home invasion in Middletown on Sunday evening, police said.
Officers were called to a home on Traverse Square around 7:49 p.m. on Sunday for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found that a person in the home had been shot during a fight.
The gunshot victim had been taken to Middlesex Hospital by private car and later transferred to Hartford Hospital where they are in serious condition recovering from gunshot wounds to their upper left shoulder.
Witnesses told police at the scene the suspect was 50-year-old Husamaldin Muhammd. Police said Muhammd forced his way into the residence and struck a female victim in the mouth. He then struck the gunshot victim with a pistol before shooting them in the shoulder.
Muhammd left the scene but was located at his home in Hamden. The Hamden and Middletown police surrounded the home and made contact with Muhammd, who came out of his home without incident and was placed into custody.
Muhammd was held on $750,000 after being charged with:
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder
- Commission of an A/B/C Felony with a Firearm
- Assault 1st Degree
- Home Invasion
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree
- Threatening 1st Degree
- Assault 3rd Degree
He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.
