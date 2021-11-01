Hamden man charged with attempted murder after Middletown home invasion

The suspect was held on a $750,000 bond

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing multiple charges after a shooting and home invasion in Middletown on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Traverse Square around 7:49 p.m. on Sunday for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they found that a person in the home had been shot during a fight.

The gunshot victim had been taken to Middlesex Hospital by private car and later transferred to Hartford Hospital where they are in serious condition recovering from gunshot wounds to their upper left shoulder.

Witnesses told police at the scene the suspect was 50-year-old Husamaldin Muhammd. Police said Muhammd forced his way into the residence and struck a female victim in the mouth. He then struck the gunshot victim with a pistol before shooting them in the shoulder.

Muhammd left the scene but was located at his home in Hamden. The Hamden and Middletown police surrounded the home and made contact with Muhammd, who came out of his home without incident and was placed into custody.

Muhammd was held on $750,000 after being charged with:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

Commission of an A/B/C Felony with a Firearm

Assault 1st Degree

Home Invasion

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Threatening 1st Degree

Assault 3rd Degree

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.