Hamden man arrested, charged with burglary after impersonating 'State' worker

Blount had reportedly told the homeowner that he worked for the "State" and that he had to inspect the house for storm damage.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is under arrest after pretending to work for the State and then burglarizing a home.

Police said on August 14, they were called to a home on Laconia Street on the report of a forcible burglary.

According to the investigation, 53-year-old Therman Blount had knocked on the front door and spoke with the homeowner. Blount had reportedly told the homeowner that he worked for the "State" and that he had to inspect the house for storm damage.

The homeowner escorted Blount around the property. Moments later, the homeowner left for work. Police said Blount returned and forced himself into the residence, taking money and electronics.

Blount was arrested January 5 and charged with Burglary 3rd and Larceny 6th