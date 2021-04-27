Hamden man broke into CVS, punched K9 during arrest: police

When officers approached the man inside the store, police said he drove to the ground and punched a K9 in the head three times

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a CVS and punched a K9 during his arrest.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Hamden police responded to the CVS on Dixwell Avenue on the report of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, officers found extensive damage to the front of the store, according to police.

Khaleb Cyril, 23, was seen inside.

When officers approached him, police said Cyril "dove to the ground" and punched K9 Star, who was on a leash, three times in the head.

Cyril was then arrested. Police said he damaged four panels, a door tracking device, and two sliding glass doors.

The damage is estimated at $5,000.

Cyril was charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree, Cruelty to Animals, and Interfering with a Police Officer.

He is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court at a later date.

Police said K9 Star was "a little banged up" but is recovering.



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.