Hamden man arrested, charged with animal cruelty

Officers found four dogs at the man's house suffering from several severe medical conditions

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing four counts of animal cruelty after police said sick dogs were found in his home.

Police said the Hamden Animal Control Division responded to a home on the report of "multiple sick dogs" in July 2020.

Officers found an older pit bull at the home that was severely emaciated. Police said the dog was infested with fleas, dehydrated, and "appeared weak".

Also found at the home were three younger pit bulls that were suffering from several conditions including skin inflammation, severe dermatitis, lungworm and flea infestations.

The older pit bull had to be euthanized due to his condition.

The investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Edward Chieppo. He was charged with four counts of animal cruelty and released on a $2,000 bond.

