Gun shot victim shoots back at suspects of attempted robbery at gas station: Police

A 28-year-old Hamden man was inside his car in the parking lot when two suspects attempted to rob him, officials said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — An attempted robbery at the Gulf Express gas station in Hamden left a 28-year-old man shot in the leg Friday afternoon, according to police.

A 28-year-old Hamden man was inside his car in the parking lot when two suspects attempted to rob him, officials said.

One of the suspects shot the victim in the leg during the robbery, according to police.

The victim-- who has a Connecticut pistol permit-- was armed and returned fire at the suspects, police said.

Both suspects then fled the scene before police arrived on the scene around 4 p.m.

The victim is currently being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital. It is unknown if the suspects were injured during the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.

Hamden police are asking if anyone has any information to contact Detective Gabriel Garcia at 203-230-4051 or ggarcia@hamdenpd.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.